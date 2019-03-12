Try 3 months for $3

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Wanda F. Sell Schulze, 83, died March 7, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 15, at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Beulah Cemetery.

Schulze, Wanda F.
