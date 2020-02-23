Schumacher, Illa A.
Schumacher, Illa A.

Illa Schumacher

COLTON | Illa Alice Schumacher, 88, formerly of Rapid City, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids.

She is survived by her children: Carolyn (Kenny) Hatzenbuhler, Rapid City, Dennis (Sharon) Langdeaux, Apache Junction, AZ, Susan (Don) Eisenbraun, Rapid City, Barbara (Terry) Neuharth, Colton, and Laura (Darcy) Dobson, Vancouver, WA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1111 Oriole Drive, in Rapid City.

Service information

Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:30PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses-Rapid City
1111 Oriole Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
