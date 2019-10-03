{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Leonard M. Schumacher, 95, died Sept. 28, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with visitation and rosary prior to services. Burial follows in the Holy Cross section of Mountain Lawn Cemetery near Lead.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Schumacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Load comments