STURGIS | Leonard M. Schumacher, 95, died Sept. 28, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with visitation and rosary prior to services. Burial follows in the Holy Cross section of Mountain Lawn Cemetery near Lead.
To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Schumacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.