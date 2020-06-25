Schurger, Robert 'Bob'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Schurger, 91, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Clarkson Healthcare Center.

Robert John Schurger was born April 3, 1929 in Rapid City to Leslie John and Louisa Isabelle (Felix) Schurger. Bob grew to adulthood in Rapid City, graduating from Rapid City High School and attended Black Hills State University. Bob married Betty Jean Roth on June 18, 1949. After her death, Bob married Leotta Frazee on July 31, 2004 and after her death Bob married Casey Buchholz on Oct. 16, 2011.

Bob took great interest and pride in participating on community boards. He served on the school board, city council, library board, Black Hills Workshop, United Way, and SCORE. After working many years in highway construction, he began working for Pete Lien & Sons in 1974 and retired as their Executive Vice-President and General Manager.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Bob was a very sharp and successful businessman but also a kind and loving family man. He will be greatly missed.