Schurger, Robert 'Bob'

RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Schurger, 91, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Clarkson Healthcare Center.
Robert John Schurger was born April 3, 1929 in Rapid City to Leslie John and Louisa Isabelle (Felix) Schurger. Bob grew to adulthood in Rapid City, graduating from Rapid City High School and attended Black Hills State University. Bob married Betty Jean Roth on June 18, 1949. After her death, Bob married Leotta Frazee on July 31, 2004 and after her death Bob married Casey Buchholz on Oct. 16, 2011.
Bob took great interest and pride in participating on community boards. He served on the school board, city council, library board, Black Hills Workshop, United Way, and SCORE. After working many years in highway construction, he began working for Pete Lien & Sons in 1974 and retired as their Executive Vice-President and General Manager.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Bob was a very sharp and successful businessman but also a kind and loving family man. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Casey Schurger of Rapid City; three sons: Michael (Paula) Schurger of Buffalo, WY, Maurice (Nancy) Schurger of Box Elder, and Matthew (Donna) Schurger of Windsor, CO; a daughter, Kathleen Strain of White River; a sister, Julie Barton of Greeley, CO; sisters-in-law, Loyce Wright of Shoreview MN, and Betty Roth of Rapid City; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Schurger, sisters, Jean Chamberlain and Claire Maron; wife, Betty; wife, Leotta; grandson, Tyler; son-in-law, Don Strain; granddaughter, Alicia; great-grandson, Gabriel; and great-great-grandson, Wyatt.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a Vigil Service and Recital of the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Black Hills Workshop.
Condolences may be sent to Kathleen Strain, PO Box 208, White River, SD 57579.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.