Schurger, Robert

RAPID CITY | Robert “Bob” Schurger, 91, died June 22, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. Vigil Service and Recital of the Rosary on Thursday, June 25, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

