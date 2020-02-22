Schweitzer, Martha A.
Schweitzer, Martha A.

RAPID CITY | Martha A. Schweitzer, 83, died Feb. 20, 2020.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Service information

Feb 24
Memorial Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
2:00PM
Black Hills Funeral Home
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
