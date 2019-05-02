RAPID CITY | Carol L. Scott died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Hospice House in Rapid City. Special thanks to Dr. Helen Fredrickson and the staff at the Cancer Care Institute, and to the Hospice House for the kind, gentle care they provided in her final days. Carol spent the last year and a half of her life in Rapid City. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, quick wit, and abundant sense of humor.
Carol was born to C. Harold and Loretta C. (Weber) Gustafson in St. Cloud, MN. She married Carl C. Scott on June 22, 1946, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She owned and operated North Star Employment for nearly 40 years and touched many lives along the way. She was a long-time member of the St. Cloud Chapter of Business and Professional Women.
After her husband’s death in 2005, Carol spent winters in Apache Junction, AZ, where she met her fiancé, Don Becher of Omaha, NE. They spent four happy years together until Don’s death in 2010.
Carol is survived by children, Steven Scott, St. Cloud, MN, and Mary Scott (Joseph Ehresmann), Rapid City; grandchildren Erin (Max) Hackmann, Cincinnati, OH, and Megan (Mario) Martinez, Newfield, NY; great-grandchildren, Owen and Fox Hackmann; sisters, Mary Lou Kapphahn, Plymouth, MN, and Judy Sharbono, St. Paul, MN; and brother, Jim Gustafson, The Villages, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; fiancé, Don Becher; sisters, Elayne, Laverne, Nancy; and brothers, Jack and Bill.
A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN.
