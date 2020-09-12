 Skip to main content
Scott, Lenora A.
Scott, Lenora A.

NEW UNDERWOOD | Lenora Alma Scott, 89, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Private family funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at New Underwood Community Church. Burial will be in New Underwood Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

