APPLE VALLEY, Minn. | Trisa Mae Holloway Scott, 48, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her home in Apple Valley.
Trisa was born on June 19, 1971, to Don and Lana (Hoyt) Holloway in Rapid City, SD. She graduated from Stevens High School in Rapid City and Mankato State University in Minnesota. In 2001, she married Eric Scott and together they had two children, Luke and Gracelyn, the pride and joy of her life.
Trisa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a huge heart and was always willing to help when needed. She enjoyed camping and watching sports. Her caring spirit led her to her teaching career of choice to help troubled children. She gave many hours to charity fundraising with the one dearest to her heart, Autism Speaks. Many will remember Trisa for her caring spirit and her infectious smile.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lana Holloway, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Luke Scott and daughter, Gracelyn Scott, Apple Valley, MN; father, Don (Pam) Holloway Rapid City; brother, Rick (Diana) Holloway, Rapid City; brother Scott Holloway, Seattle, WA; step-sister Leanna Chapman, Minneapolis, MN; step-brother, Bret (Lauren) Chapman, Johnstown, PA; nephews, Sean Holloway and Brennan Holloway, Rapid City; niece, Sofia Holloway, Seattle; a great-niece, Paige and great-nephew, Maverick Holloway, Rapid City; step children, Christina Scott and Greyson Scott, Seattle, and Jordan Scott, Apple Valley; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley, with a viewing one hour prior to the service.
