 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scovel, Claudia A.
0 entries

Scovel, Claudia A.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Claudia Scovel

RAPID CITY | Claudia A. Scovel, 80, died April 3, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home. Due to limited capacity, live-streaming will be available on the funeral home’s website.

To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Scovel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News