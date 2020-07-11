Seachris, Marlene J.
Seachris, Marlene J.

RAPID CITY | Marlene J. Seachris, 85, died April 21, 2020.

Services will be at noon on Tuesday, July 14, at Valley Community Church. Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

