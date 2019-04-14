HEREFORD, Texas | Vera Mae (Wolkins) Secrest died March 20, 2019, in Hereford. Vera was born May 25, 1925, in Tabor, IA. That same year her family moved to Gordon, NE.
Vera met her future husband, Archie, when she was a freshman in high school and vowed to marry him, which she did on July 2, 1943. After Archie returned from World War ll, they moved to the Secrest’s ranch southeast of Gordon in the Sandhills, where two sons were born and raised — Wynn Howard (1947) and Randy Marshal (1950).
After Archie passed in 1988, Vera lived in Nebraska, Texas, Colorado and South Dakota. Vera made a variety of friends wherever she lived. She was an avid card player and always seem to win. We were all pretty sure she cheated. She enjoyed bowling, feeding her family and passing that wisdom down to her daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
Vera is survived by Wynn and Caroline of Hereford, TX, and Randy and Marty of Bertrand, NE; grandchildren, Heath, Leonard, J.D, Bridget, Bo, Jessica and Kacey; several great-grandchildren; and her brother, Mitchell Wolkins of Alliance, NE. Also special in her life were Tyke Secrest of Rapid City, SD, and Bev (Ann) Schmitt of Phoenix, AZ.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Gordon (NE) Cemetery. A luncheon at the Legion will follow.
Memorials can be sent to American Legion Auxiliary/Kathy Easton, PO Box 201, Gordon, NE 69344.
