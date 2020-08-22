Seefeldt, David R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | David R. Seefeldt, 84, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center.

David was born on Sept. 5, 1935 in Clark to Martin and Clare (Roberdeau) Seefeldt. He graduated from Clark High School in 1953 and then attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. While at college David met the love of his life, Patricia “Pati” Gill, and they were married on Aug. 22, 1959. He graduated in 1958 with a Geological Engineering degree.

After graduation David was hired by Standard Oil of NJ and worked in Venezuela from 1958-1963. He then returned to Rapid City where he helped manage Gill’s Sun Inn from 1963-1997. David loved people and never met a stranger. He had a gift for gab and could carry on a conversation with anyone.

He was also very active in the Rapid City community throughout those years. Some of the organizations he belonged to were: President of State Restaurant Association (1972), Rapid City Regional Hospital Board, Rapid City Zoning Board of Adjustments, Rushmore State Bank Board of Directors, President Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Convention Visitors Bureau, SD State Personnel Policy Board. David also coached Little League and loved to golf, bowl, fish, and hunt.