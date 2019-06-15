{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Steven Edward Seljeskog, 58, died June 14, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 18, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Seljeskog, Steven E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments