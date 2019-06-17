Seljeskog, Steven

RAPID CITY | Steven Edward Seljeskog, (Handsome Steve), passed away surrounded in love by his wife, three children, granddaughter and close friend, in his home, at the age of 58 on Friday, June 14.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Sarah Seljeskog; their children, Stephanie, Spencer and Secily Seljeskog; granddaughter Bailey Bowers; his father Edward Seljeskog (Margret Seljeskog); siblings Vanessa Seljeskog, Eric Seljeskog, Sarah Morrison and Chris Seljeskog; his Aunt Muriel Pearson; and his beloved dog Jax. Proceeded in death by his mother Audrey K. Seljeskog and sister Christine Seljeskog.
Steve was born to Audrey and Edward Seljeskog on August 24, 1960 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being raised in Minneapolis, he was a lifelong Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan, hoping right up to the end that he would finally get that Super Bowl win. Steve graduated with a business degree from the University of South Florida, in Tampa Bay, Florida where he met his wife Sarah.
After graduation, Steve joined the Dannon yogurt company, rapidly climbing the ranks covering the entire southern United States, and eventually owning his own food brokerage. In a desire to spend more time with his family and less time on the road, Steve relocated his family to Rapid City, South Dakota to become a multi-unit Subway restaurant owner.
Steve was a devoted husband, proud and loving father and grandfather, a loyal friend and mentor. His passion was being on the golf course with a cigar in his hand and rock’ n roll blaring from his purple cheetah print golf cart.
He will always be remembered for his Guinness record worthy streak of 156+ consecutive months of golf in South Dakota. Steve enjoyed riding his Indian Motorcycle through the Black Hills, drinking margaritas on the beach in Cancun and spending summers on the lake.
We find joy knowing that we will see him again, but for now we smile imagining him teeing up for a heavenly hole-in-one.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, South Dakota.
