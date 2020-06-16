Senger, Michael A.
BLACK HAWK | Michael Alvin Senger, 58, died May 27, 2020.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church and live-streamed on its Facebook page.

Kirk Funeral Home

