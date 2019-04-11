Richard D. Neubert Sr. — Services scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, have been moved to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on April 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Charles "Fred" Fisher — Services scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, have been delayed until further notice due to complications of the weather.
Dr. Thomas Oliver — Services scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, have been delayed until further notice due to complications of the weather.
