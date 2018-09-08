Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Catherine Audrey Standing Soldier — Wake services will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by Rosary services at 7 p.m., at the Wanblee Community Action Program (CAP) office in Wanblee.

Celebrate
the life of: Service for Sept. 9
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments