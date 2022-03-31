Services for April 1

Marion Jean Christensen — 1 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Robert W. "Bob" Davis — 3 p.m. at Sturgis Community Center in Sturgis

Betty Elaine Solberg Fritz — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

DeeDee Gabel-Lewis — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Rev. Bruce Herrboldt — 10 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Wayne Langland — 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls

Anthony Harold Pierce — 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone