Services for April 1

Marion Jean Christensen — 1 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City
Robert W. "Bob" Davis — 3 p.m. at Sturgis Community Center in Sturgis
Betty Elaine Solberg Fritz — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
DeeDee Gabel-Lewis — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche
Rev. Bruce Herrboldt — 10 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City
Wayne Langland — 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls
Anthony Harold Pierce — 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone
