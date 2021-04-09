 Skip to main content
Services for April 10
Gerald 'Jerry' Apa — 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lead

Fern L. O'Connor — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Dale E. Schmuck — 2 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Patrick S. Shannon — 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Gary A. Swanson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

