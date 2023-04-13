Minnie "Punky" Barden — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Dain Michael Brandrup — 11 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Church in Rapid City
Maralee Deloris Dennis — 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Rapid City
Rev. Robert L. Fox — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Casper
Donna Mae Hartman — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis
Michael "Mick" Hindman — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer
Ray Edward Kidd — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche
Mary Kathryn Moore — 10 a.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City
Imogene Kathleen Wittenhagen — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.