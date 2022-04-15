 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for April 18

  • 0

Don Galbraith — 11 a.m. at Open Bible Church in Rapid City

Ron Galbraith — 11 a.m. at Open Bible Church in Rapid City

Donna Marie Mayer — 10 a.m. at St. Martin's Chapel in Sturgis

Gene Michael — 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Allen Richard Wilson — 4-6 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News