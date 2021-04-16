 Skip to main content
Services for April 19
Services for April 19

Joyce Burke-Simmons — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Raymond D. Herron — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Helen M. Miller — 2 p.m. at Rapid Valley Methodist Church in Rapid City

Frederick I. Turpen — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

