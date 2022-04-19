 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for April 20

  • Updated
  • 0

Ronald D. Bradford — 2 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Gene Kipp — 11 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

Linda McDermand — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Loma Silcott — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News