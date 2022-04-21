 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for April 22

Reva A. Cooper — 1 p.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis

Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Richard "Tiny" Markeson — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Vicki Vines — 2 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

