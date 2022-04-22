 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for April 23

Anthony S. Anderson — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

David Leonard Cahill — 10 a.m. at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Kimball

Li Fjerestad — 11 a.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship in Custer

Mary Goeringer — 11 a.m. at Nisland Independent Community Church in Nisland

Clarice Vissia — noon at Hale Hall in Whitewood

Dolores (Dee) J. Wipf — 11 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

