Services for April 30

Iris M. Brewer — noon at Greenwood Cemetery in Alliance, Neb.
Leah Leatrice Dirks — 2 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer
Janice C. (Reeves) Hammerquist — 10:30 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City
Delores "Dody" Raga — 10 a.m. at Hill City High School Theatre in Hill City
Bertha Aileen (Best) Squires — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Jim Stilwell — 11 a.m. at City Auditorium in Kadoka
