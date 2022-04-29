 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for April 30

  • 0

Iris M. Brewer — noon at Greenwood Cemetery in Alliance, Neb.

Leah Leatrice Dirks — 2 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer

Janice C. (Reeves) Hammerquist — 10:30 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Delores "Dody" Raga — 10 a.m. at Hill City High School Theatre in Hill City

Bertha Aileen (Best) Squires — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jim Stilwell — 11 a.m. at City Auditorium in Kadoka

