Services for April 30
Services for April 30

David K. Irwin — 1 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Joseph G. Jaycox — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Dorothea M. Lewis — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church in Rapid City

Audrey M. Olson — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

H. Marie Wiggin — 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

