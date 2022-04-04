 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for April 5

  Updated
Forrest "Sonny" Daniels — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Conor John Murphy — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

George W. Stroppel — 10 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Midland

