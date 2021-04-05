 Skip to main content
Services for April 6
Services for April 6

Sally Bryant — 11 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

Shirley A. Curl — 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche

Mary Lue Johnson — 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

Douglas J. Mastel — 11 a.m. at Open Bible Church in Rapid City

