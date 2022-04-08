 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for April 9

  • 0

Marilyn Baker — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Jay Franzen — 2 p.m. at Edgemont United Church in Edgemont

Denver Charles Rost — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Keith L. Wintersteen — 10 a.m. at GF&P Outdoor Campus in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News