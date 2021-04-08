 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for April 9
0 entries

Services for April 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Minnie M. Binger — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Darlene Ferrier — 10 a.m. at Open Bible Church in Rapid City

Vivian E. Gilles — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Galen A. Janis — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Julie A. Lantis — 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News