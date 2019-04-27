{{featured_button_text}}

Rose E. Barr — 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City

Robert Doyle — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dwain Hudson Sr. — 11 a.m. Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Bobby R. Jones — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Corey Klocker — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Daphnie T. Lowe — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

the life of: Services for April 27
