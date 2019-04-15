{{featured_button_text}}

George Eagle Elk — 2 p.m. at Grass Mountain Community Center in Rosebud 

Robert L. Haugen — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis 

Kevin R. Hoffman — 11 a.m. at MidTown Church in Rapid City

William T. Kribell — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Hermine 'Chris' LaCroix — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Beverly Prostrollo — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Harriet L. Wright — 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for April 15
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments