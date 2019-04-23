Colette Ganje — 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte
Daniel Geyer — 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Edward J. Hartle — 10:30 a.m. at Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs
Charlotte Pisciotti — 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle, Wyo.
Kenneth Prairie Chicken — 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City
Ernest 'Big E' Richards — 10 a.m. at Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Deadwood
Pauline E. Smith — 10 a.m. at Newell Evangelical Church
