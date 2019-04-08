Try 3 months for $3

Frank Atz — 10 a.m. at The Foundry Church in Rapid City

Loren J. Caylor — 10 a.m. at United Church in Edgemont

Bonnie L. Pierce — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Julia A. Shyne — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Lynn D. Treadwell — 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

the life of: Services for April 8
