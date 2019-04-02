Try 3 months for $3

Theresa M. Burden — 10 a.m. at The Little White Church in Hill City

Margaret V. Chief Eagle — 11 a.m. at Brother Rene Hall in Oglala

Hazel Schecher — 10 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for April 2
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments