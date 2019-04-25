{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph McDaniel Jr. — 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Keystone

Evelyn M. Rieger — 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lemmon

Harold B. Ross — 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Rudene Suchanuk — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Services for April 25
