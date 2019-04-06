Try 3 months for $3

Jennifer R. Brewer — noon at Sioux Funeral Home in Pine Ridge

Marilyn I. Christman — 11 a.m. at Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon

Dawn Mehrer-Messiah — 2 p.m. at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City

Lenora Ruland — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall

Services for April 6
