Jolene H. Bouta — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Stanley B. Harter — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Shirley O'Connor — 10 a.m. at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church in Philip

Victor A. Toscana — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for April 13
