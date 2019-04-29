{{featured_button_text}}

Doak Adair — 2 p.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship

John 'Skeeter' Glaze — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

David A. Iverson — 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Linda 'Wink' Stoddard — 10 a.m. at Kadoka City Auditorium

the life of: Services for April 29
