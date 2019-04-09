Try 3 months for $3

Joanne Y. Erickson — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Irwin L. Knigge — 10:30 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Alice M. Pourier — 10 a.m. at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church in Pine Ridge

Robert Van Antwerp — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Services for April 9
