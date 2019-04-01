Gene P. Donnafield — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Chance J. Dugan — 10 a.m. CDT at Murdo Auditorium
Connie Fallat — 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Rapid City
Gilbert Good Shield Sr. — 2 p.m. at Porcupine School Gym
Carol A. Harrison — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Sally M. Paulson — 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City
Joan C. Record — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Larry J. Ruland — 1:30 p.m. at Wall Community Center
Deon M. Simon — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
