Gene P. Donnafield — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Chance J. Dugan — 10 a.m. CDT at Murdo Auditorium

Connie Fallat — 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Rapid City

Gilbert Good Shield Sr. — 2 p.m. at Porcupine School Gym

Carol A. Harrison — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Sally M. Paulson — 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Joan C. Record — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Larry J. Ruland — 1:30 p.m. at Wall Community Center

Deon M. Simon — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

the life of: Services for April 1
