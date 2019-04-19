{{featured_button_text}}

Velda Edwards — 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Spearfish

Julie A. Fischer — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Richard S. Frantsvog — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Dennis L. Nelson — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Andrea E. Norton — 1 p.m. at Mueller Civic Center Theatre in Hot Springs

Deon M. Simon — 2 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Owanka

