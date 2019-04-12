Try 3 months for $3

David Knowles-Smith — 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Chapel in Rapid City

Fern Moe — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Kenneth W. Montague — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Richard D. Neubert Sr. — 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Gregory J. Shedd — 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcpal Church in Deadwood

the life of: Services for April 12
