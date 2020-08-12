You have permission to edit this article.
Services for Aug. 12
Services for Aug. 12

Todd Fletchall — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

James L. 'Jim' Jones — 10 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

Elly R. Larson — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

