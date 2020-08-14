You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Aug. 14
0 entries

Services for Aug. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra A. Jones — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Margaret A. Larsen — 11 a.m. at the New Underwood Cemetery

Donald L. Stoebner — 10 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Kathie Williams — 10 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News