Services for Aug. 16

Steven Leroy Hammer — 10 a.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church in Custer

Patricia Hazeldine — 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Sara Jane Lark (Pluimer) Henderson — 9 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

Nancy Jeppesen — 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Maysel Christine Penticoff — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jeffrey "Jeff" George Stverak — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Parish Hall in Rapid City

Clinton Walker — 11 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City