Services for Aug. 17
David D. Coppess — 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Pringle

Selvador Delatore — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Fred L. Gossman — 9 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

