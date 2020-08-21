Services for Aug. 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earl Gray — 10 a.m. at Crook Co. Central Office Gymnasium in Sundance, Wyo.

Gustave 'Gus' Jacob — 10 a.m. live-streamed at Kirk Funeral Home website

Henry J. Maicki Jr. — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont

Beverly Page — 10 a.m. at the Interior Fire Hall

Arthur A. Schlimgen — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City

Harold Tobacco — 2 p.m. at Tobacco residence in Pine Ridge