 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Aug. 21
0 entries

Services for Aug. 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Earl Gray — 10 a.m. at Crook Co. Central Office Gymnasium in Sundance, Wyo.

Gustave 'Gus' Jacob — 10 a.m. live-streamed at Kirk Funeral Home website

Henry J. Maicki Jr. — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont

Beverly Page — 10 a.m. at the Interior Fire Hall

Arthur A. Schlimgen — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City

Harold Tobacco — 2 p.m. at Tobacco residence in Pine Ridge

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News